Merida Airport averages 8,300 daily passengers

Prior to the start of the summer holidays, the Mérida International Airport (MID) “Licenciado Manuel Crescencio Rejón” has begun to recover after the coronavirus pandemic, the terminal already exceeds 8,300 passengers on average per day, a figure 4 percent higher compared to the same period in 2019.

The data of the general administration also revealed that the average of flights fluctuates between 80 and 85 percent, while the Merida-Mexico City and Merida-Miami routes are the ones that have reported the greatest movement of passengers, in addition, a growth trend is expected from the second half of July.

Óscar Carrillo Maldonado, the general administrator of the air terminal, specified that during the month of May the MID reached a total of 256 thousand 528 passengers, which represented 6.3 percent more than the same month in 2019, before the pandemic, when the data was 241 thousand 262.

Finally, according to the data periodically updated by Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (Asur) and the general administration, in the first five months of 2022, the MID has already reached a cumulative total of 1,105,194 passengers.







