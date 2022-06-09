Mauricio Vila recognizes innovative transformation projects at the Latam Smart City Awards

Innovative projects that favorably impact the fields of digital transformation, urban development, mobility, equity, and collaborative society in Latin America, were recognized by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal while heading the Latam Smart City Awards 2022 award ceremony.

In this framework, the president of FIRA Barcelona Mexico, Manuel Redondo Peralta, thanked the Governor for providing the opportunity for the Smart City Expo Latam Congress to continue growing and inspiring the development of smart, modern, and sustainable cities. “

Yucatan is setting an example of innovation and avant-garde, allowing us to create this type of linkage, which generates more value for Yucatan”, Redondo Peralta.

On the second day of this meeting, which takes place for the third consecutive time in the state, and accompanied by the CEO of FIRA Barcelona International, Ricard Zapatero Camps, Vila Dosal presented the distinction in the Latam City category to the Director of Planning of Antioquia, Colombia, Claudia García Loboguerrero, for the Antioquia 2040 Agenda project for the Government of that region.

Likewise, in the presence of the curator of the Smart City Expo World and Latam Congress, Pilar Conesa Santamaría, the director of Open Government and Institutional Strengthening of Mexico City, Fabián López Xochipa, was awarded in the category of Digital Transformation, for the scheme Digital Market.

Similarly, from the “Uxmal” room of the “Siglo XXI” Convention and Exhibition Center, in Sustainable Urban Development and Mobility, the Legal Director of Curitiba, Brazil, Fred Lacerda, was recognized for Urban Farm, and in Equitable Society and Collaborative, the winner was the president of the Housing Institute of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Gabriel Mraida, for the plan “Participatory governance in the integral socio-urban process”.

It was detailed that the Digital Transformation aspect recognizes solutions in innovation and technology, as the axis of intelligent change in cities; Sustainable Urban Development and Mobility, initiatives that help better planning, growth, urban and territorial development, which increase the quality of life of its inhabitants, taking into account aspects such as economic growth, preservation of the environment, energy, resilience, security, financing, legislation, territorial integration and optimization in transfer times.

In this sense, the Equitable and Collaborative Society awards projects that promote the empowerment of citizens and encourage them to get involved in the transformation of their cities, through innovative proposals and solutions, which reduce inequalities, while promoting participation and open government.

Finally, Ciudad Latam is dedicated to any metropolitan area, region, or territory of Latin America that has implemented a global strategy, achieving notable progress, which reflects an increase in the quality of life of its population, applied to economic development, empowerment, openness, energy, environment, equity, health, mobility, territorial planning, resilience, security, financing, legislation, education, innovation and technology, collaboration and sustainability.

