Mauricio Vila presents investment projects to Marcelo Ebrard

The Governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, met with Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard to present the 200 investment projects that are being developed in the state to boost the economy and jobs in the region,

At the meeting, the governor also presented to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) the plan for the construction of the largest shipyard in America, which would be in charge of the Italian naval giant Fincantieri.

The president’s projects are estimated at over 100 billion pesos, by international and global firms, which will be investing in the state in the coming years and will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs for the people in the Yucatan.

He also highlighted that Yucatan has become an attractive place for business, as a result of the promotion it has been given in other countries in search of investments that trigger the economic development of Yucatecan families .

Vila Dosal emphasized one of the most important projects that will mark a before and after in Yucatan, such as the construction of the largest shipyard in America, in charge of the Italian company Fincantieri in the Port of Progreso.

He specified that the alliance with Fincantieri will detonate the naval industry in the country and especially in the South-Southeast, generating economies of scale for the states that make up this important economic zone of the country and creating synergy with the Maya Train and the trans-isthmus corridor.

He recalled that, last October, the Italian company Fincantieri confirmed that for the construction of the first stage of the shipyard it will invest 150 million US dollars, which later increased to 220 million US dollars, which will result in a tremendous boost for the local economic development of the port Progreso, the city of Merida and all of the Yucatan.

