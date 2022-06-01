Man will spend 20 years in prison for abusing a young woman with Down Syndrome in Merida

In an abbreviated procedure, José “N” was sentenced to 12 years and 3 months in prison for raping a 24-year-old girl with Down Syndrome, in Mérida.

This subject will spend 20 years in prison, because in June 2021, the Second Oral Trial Court sentenced him to 7 years and 9 months in prison for a similar offense against the same victim.

On this new accusation, the hearing was held in the Second Control Court of Mérida, but the accused waived his right to have an Oral Trial and underwent an abbreviated procedure.

Therefore, Judge Luis Armando Mendoza Casanova found him guilty and sentenced him to 12 years and 3 months in prison for the crime of Aggravated Equivalent Rape. This, added to the 7 years and 9 months that the Second Oral Trial Court imposed on him in June 2021, results in the subject spending 20 years in jail.

In December 2019, after years of sexual attacks, the now sentenced man threatened the victim with harm to her and her family if she told anybody what was happening.

However, the victim told her relatives about the attacks, and the attacker was arrested and charged with the crime of sexual abuse. Subsequently, the State Investigative Police executed an arrest warrant for the crime of Aggravated Equal Violation.

