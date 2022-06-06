Man sentenced to 20 years after stabbing a subject in Temax

For violently stabbing a man to death in Temax, L.J.M.J. was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to a statement released by the State Attorney General’s Office.
The murder committed against R.R.Ch.H. took place on the night of September 23 of last year on a property on Calle 35 between 36 and 38 in the San Román neighborhood of Temax.
In the hearing held on Monday, May 30th before the members of the First Prosecution Court, the expert, documentary, and testimonial evidence presented by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) was assessed.
Due to the evidence presented, the defendant was sentenced, in addition to the prison sentence, to pay compensation for the damage of more than one million seven hundred thousand pesos, his political rights were suspended and he received a public reprimand.
According to the evidence obtained by the specialists of the Prosecutor’s Office, the defendant’s participation in the events that occurred on September 23 of last year was verified, when he appeared at a property located on Cale 35 of the aforementioned town.
Once there, he attacked the victim and caused injuries that ultimately resulted in the man’s death from acute post-hemorrhagic anemia secondary to cardiac viscus injury, as determined by an expert from the Forensic Medical Service of the FGE.
The suspect was acussed of the crime of qualified homicide.
Subsequently, they presented the evidence obtained during the investigation, to obtain the link to the process of L.J.M.J., who was finally sentenced.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
