Man dies after falling into an open well in Hunucmá, Yucatan

A subject lost his life when he fell into a well located on the corner of Calle 21 with 34 in the Santo Domingo neighborhood of the Hunucmá municipality.
(SSP).- The man was “having a few” with party friends José Reyes Chuil, and José, on Friday, June 3rd, when he fell into the pit, in the dark of the night. José noticed that his friend José Andrés had disappeared, and then he realized that he was at the bottom of that well, about 5 meters deep.
He immediately asked for help and, together with the neighbors, asked the Municipal Police for help shortly after 3 in the morning. Local paramedics and firefighters from the Ministry of Public Security also arrived, however when a uniformed man entered the hole to check the state of health, unfortunately, José Andrés no longer had vital signs.
The state rescuers removed the body while personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office and Semefo were in charge of the legal proceedings.
Everything indicates that it was an accident since the other two men were drinking a few meters from the well, and the now-deceased had the misfortune of falling into the pit.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Man sentenced to 20 years after stabbing a subject in Temax
For violently stabbing a man to.
-
Tunich Fair 2022 coming to Dzitya, Yucatan
The Mérida City Council is working.
-
The Spanish company Grupo CHR will invest more than 460 million pesos in Yucatan
Yucatan continues to consolidate itself as.
-
National Eating Behavior Change Program to be tested in Yucatan
Yucatan will host the pilot test.
-
Yucatan is ready for the 2022 hurricane season
With the strengthening of the civil.
-
Moto-taxi driver arrested for threatening a woman with a screwdriver in Kanasín, Yucatán
The operator of a motorcycle enabled.
-
A vehicle caught fire in Motul, no injured reported
According to the data collected, the.
-
Half a ton of octopus is seized during a police operation in Dzilam de Bravo, Yucatan
Illegal fishing has been a constant.
-
Mérida is ready to receive national and foreign tourists during the summer
Mérida is already ready to receive.
-
USA and Spain are the major sources of FDI in Quintana Roo
In the first quarter of the.
Leave a Comment