Maintenance work will be carried out on three bridges on the Mérida-Progreso federal highway

The works will start next Monday, June 20, and will end in the second week of September

17 expansion joints will be replaced in three vehicular overpasses

The work will be carried out from Monday to Friday, from 09:00 to 17:00.

MÉRIDA, Yuc., June 14, 2022.- In order to comply with the annual federal highway conservation program and to preserve the physical condition of the toll-free federal highway network in optimal conditions, the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) in Yucatan, will maintain three vehicular overpasses on the Mérida – Progreso highway.

The works will begin next Monday, June 20, and will conclude in the second week of September; construction protection signs will be placed, and there will also be flaggers to guide users. The highway will be restricted to two lanes, leaving another two for vehicular traffic.

The company in charge of the works will work from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and maintenance will be carried out in stages, starting with the Flamboyanes bridge and ending with the San Ignacio bridge.

The bridges that will be intervened are Flamboyanes, located at km 27.3; Paraíso, located at km 25.2; and San Ignacio, located at km 22.3; all on the road of body “B” that goes in the direction of Progreso towards Mérida.

