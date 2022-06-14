June 14th: Don’t forget to check out the Strawberry Supermoon!

NASA explains that the name Strawberry Supermoon comes from the fact that full moons are always given a badge based on the month in which they occur. In June, it is called the Strawberry Supermoon because the ancient natives of North America harvested this fruit during the month of June.

When to see the Strawberry Supermoon in June 2022?

According to the lunar calendar, the strawberry supermoon can be seen this Tuesday, June 14, over the constellation of Sagittarius.

How does the Strawberry Supermoon Affect You Astrologically?

From super blood wolf moons to full flower moons, people love a catchy moon moniker, and the upcoming full moon on June 14, 2022, is one of the most playful (and most appealing) thus far: the strawberry supermoon. At 7:52 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, the strawberry supermoon will be as close to the Earth as it can get. So ready your telescopes and prepare to stare up at the moonrise in the night sky. We should also prepare to look inward, as the next full moon will show us the importance of uncertainty, truth and revelation, and creativity.

Before you get disappointed, let’s clarify the name: a strawberry supermoon does not, unfortunately, mean a pink moon will show up in the night sky. In honor of the fact that this is a Sagittarius full moon, and Sagittarius seeks truth, it’s noteworthy to explain that phrases such as strawberry moon, worm moon, buck moon (expect that one in July 2022), and so forth are not astrological terms but scientific and cultural ones. According to the long-trusted Farmer’s Almanac, these moon monikers are not universal but taken from specific cultural groups and regions of the globe. In this case, strawberry moon is from the Native American tribe, the Algonquins, but the Cherokees call it green corn moon, the Cree call it hatching moon, and some European cultural groups called it rose moon, honey moon, or mead moon.

Farmers’ Almanac explains that the strawberry name “has been used by Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples, among others, to mark the ripening of ‘June-bearing’ strawberries that are ready to be gathered.” It goes on to note that Europeans have had historical names for the June full moon: Because marriages often happened in June (which is named for the Roman goddess of marriage, Juno), they deemed it a honey moon or mead moon, thanks to the honeyed mead consumed at wedding celebrations.

NASA explains that a supermoon occurs “when a full moon coincides with the Moon’s closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, a point known as perigee.” (Interestingly, while an astrologer named Richard Nolle coined the phrase in 1979, it is not widely used in the astrological study. However, some astrologers do use something known as declination which has some ties to perigee.) As far as astrologers are concerned, most would look at sign placement, house placement, and aspects to planets before looking at more details.







