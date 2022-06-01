Jeff Goldblum and Colin Trevorrow went for some ‘taquitous’ before leaving Mexico

A cast from the past that appeals to nostalgia joins a more recent cast for more adventures with dinosaurs in “Jurassic World Dominion”, the film that ends the second trilogy of the zaga.

(Cgivladi).- The film is set four years after the destruction of remote Nublar Island, with dinosaurs roaming the world, living, and hunting among humans.

Unique “Jurassic Park” actors Laura Dern and Sam Neill reprise their roles as paleobotanist Ellie Sattler, now soil and climate change scientist, and paleontologist Alan Grant, reuniting with their co-star from the 1993 film Jeff Goldblum, who plays mathematician Ian Malcolm.

In the film, they join the two characters who have starred in the most recent “Jurassic World” film trilogy: animal behavior expert Owen Grady, played by Chris Pratt, and activist Claire Dearing, played by Bryce Dallas Howard.

Both (Dern and Neill) are great friends (…) and it changed my life to have known them during these 30 years (…). We were in a movie that got attention and entertained people,” said Goldblum, who starred in the 2018 movie “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

And to meet now for the first time on screen and to have the opportunity to work together in these interesting circumstances with this new cast (…) is fantastic for me, ”he added.

Taking advantage of their visit to Mexico for the film’s premiere, Jeff Goldblum and director Colin Trevorrow visited Los Panchos taqueria in order to enjoy an authentic Mexican “taquito” before leaving the country.

In the photographs, you can see the actor talking with the restaurant manager, and in another Colin cutting the Suadero.

The cast also toured Paseo de la Reforma on the Turibus, where they met with followers and posed for some photos.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments