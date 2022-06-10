It´s official, 2023 and 2024 editions of the Smart City Expo Latam Congress will be held again in Yucatan

Due to the ability of its government officials and leaders to transform their territory with technology and innovation, Yucatán will host once again the 2023 and 2024 editions of Smart City Expo Latam Congress, announced Manuel Redondo Peralta, president of FIRA Barcelona Mexico.

Mérida, Yucatán, June 9, 2022.- During the closing of the Smart City Expo Latam, which brought together 300 speakers, 102 mayors, and more than 92,000 participants, from 326 cities in 30 countries, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and Redondo Peralta, with Ricard Zapatero Camps, CEO of FIRA Barcelona International; Pilar Conesa Santamaría, curator of the Smart City Expo World and Latam Congress, and the mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha, signed the collaboration agreement stating that Merida will host the following two editions of this event.

At the event, Redondo Peralta stressed that the organization he heads is characterized by properly choosing the venues around the world where they carry out their activities, so they make sure to share the vision that they are governed by leaders who are genuinely transforming their territories.

Prior to the closing statement, Barrera Concha highlighted the support of companies as agents of change, in promoting inclusive social development for Mérida and Yucatán, since teamwork generates the necessary changes to improve the quality of life of the and the citizens.

“It also applies from the municipal perspective, in a wide range of issues, such as the elimination of poverty, the reduction of inequalities, the creation of jobs, the promotion of collaborative work and the responsibility of civil society, as wisely, companies linked to Coparmex have been carrying out”, he expressed.

He pointed out that both the City Council and the business sector contribute to social cohesion, tolerance, dialogue, respect, and equity, values ​​that we privilege to continue being a city of peace and well-being for families.

He recalled that, in compliance with sustainable development, the council has allocated, in the first 6 months of the year, more than 287 million pesos, to the construction of 1,390 works and services, for neighborhoods and “Comisarías“, for the benefit of about 40,000 inhabitants, to improve their conditions.

Throughout 3 days of the congress, its participants were able to experience the lifestyle of a Smart City; areas like the Old Quarter, where they rode their bikes; the Smart Ágora, an area for the exchange of ideas and thoughts; Smart Meeting Zone, where business and networking are a reality; urban spaces that coexist with virtual reality; the Alianza Yucatán and Mobility Pavilions, as well as cafeterias and handicraft sales.

