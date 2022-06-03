In the midst of a harmonious atmosphere, dozens of families enjoyed La Noche Blanca

After a forced break of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Renán Barrera Concha inaugurated the thirteenth edition of La Noche Blanca “Live Again”, which for six hours offered a wide cultural offer in the different spaces of the historical Center.

Accompanied by his wife, Diana Castillo Laviada, president of the Municipal DIF; José de Jesús Williams, rector of the Autonomous University of Yucatán (UADY); Loreto Villanueva Trujillo, Secretary of Culture and Arts of the Government of the State of Yucatan and Víctor Hugo Lozano Poveda, president of the Government Board and Political Coordination of the State Congress, the Councilman pointed out that tonight Mérida and the citizens recover an artistic and cultural legacy, that puts Merida in the eyes of the world as socially and environmentally responsible city with urban development in peace and harmony among its inhabitants, which translates into: “Live again”.

“Art and culture are fundamental pillars for a harmonious society to co-exist, if there is no culture there is no social cohesion and if there is no social cohesion there is no society. We are blessed to live in a city of which we are proud and that is a benchmark of positive things”, the mayor said.

Barrera Concha stressed that the Yucatecan capital is a cultural, peaceful, safe city, with a participatory and responsible citizenry.

In his message, he mentioned that, on this occasion, the countries of Cuba and Peru share their most sensitive cultural expressions in this Merida festival to enrich and complement it with artistic expressions that know no borders.

He mentioned that from the first edition to date, more than half a million people have actively participated in the last edition of the Noche Banca or “White Night”.

For his part, José de Jesús Williams, rector of UADY, mentioned that for this educational institution, the integral formation of young people in cultural matters is important, not only within the University community but also for our society in general.

In turn, Carlos Reyes Ávila, winner of the City of Mérida International Poetry Prize 2021, bet on the existence of more white nights since they contribute to maintaining a more harmonious society.

