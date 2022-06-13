Homicide in the streets of Motul, Yucatan

MOTUL, YUCATAN (June 13, 2022).- During the early hours of Monday, June 13th, a man was murdered by other individuals on Calle 36 (between 29 and 31), downtown Motul.
The matter was handled with great secrecy, and the mayor of Motul continues to say that nothing happens in this city, unfortunately for the municipal authorities, the murder of this man could not be silenced
In fact, the state police arrived at the scene for the pertinent investigations.
According to the report, the man left the bar located on 29th Street (between 34th and 36th), but half a block away, on 36th Street, he was attacked by several subjects who hit him repeatedly until they knocked him down.
36th street lacks public lighting and there is junk all over the place, so the attackers found a metal tube and they smashed the man’s head, killing him.
The place was cordoned off for the legal proceedings, FGR and PEI personnel arrived at the scene, and absolutely no arrests have been made so far in relation to this crime that shook Motul.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
