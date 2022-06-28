Heineken to invest US$90 million in new Mexico plant

Heineken will build a 1.8 billion peso, or $90 million USD, can manufacturing plant in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua near its brewery in the town of Meoqui, the company said on Monday, June 27th.
The plant, Heineken’s seventh in the country, will bring around 120 direct jobs after opening and around 150 during the construction phase, it said in a press release.
The beermaker said it had seen increased demand for cans in the country, as other national alcoholic drink producers like Becle, Jose Cuervo’s parent company, say they are struggling to obtain glass to bottle their spirits.
Around 40% of beer in Mexico is currently made in cans, while the rest is made in glass bottles, according to the National Chamber of Beer and Malted Drinks.
