Health authorities shut down the business where residents of Seyé suffered from food poisoning

After reporting that dozens of inhabitants of Seyé suffered from food poisoning after eating Cochinita Pibil in the town of Seyé, the City Council reported that the Department of Protection Against Sanitary Risks of the Government of the State of Yucatán shut down the place where the food was prepared where the people got sick.
The Health authorities indicated that visits to the meat suppliers will also be made to find the origin of the problem.
Similarly, the municipal authorities ask the population to understand and respect the situation, since, in addition to the people who got sick, there are other merchants who were also involuntarily affected by this fact.
Finally, it was explained that the necessary measures are being taken to care for the sick, in addition to carrying out the necessary investigations.
