Grupo Xcaret’s Xibalbá Park in Valladolid is still in stand by due to environmental reasons

The controversy surrounding the construction of Grupo Xcaret’s Xibalbá park in Valladolid continues, and Semarnat released a resolution declaring that the “Xibalba Ecotourism Development” additional works do not comply with the environmental impact assessment.
VALLADOLID, YUCATAN.- The Xibalba project was supposed to be inaugurated on December 12, 2020.
The place was built on a 250-hectare plot of land in the municipality of Valladolid, near the towns of Yacolbá, X’Tut, and Sisbichén.
The main attraction of Xibalbá was a circuit of eight cenotes with closed, open, and semi-open characteristics.
The tour of Xibalbá was estimated to last between five and six hours and would start at the cenote called Zopilotes, where there will be a shop, lockers, bathrooms, and dressing rooms.
The idea was to visit the seven cenotes aboard a kayak.
The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) declared that the environmental impact assessment of the “Xibalba Ecotourism Development, additional works” turned out negative.
In the published resolution they explain that the company Xenotes Mágicos, which works for Grupo Xcaret, violated the preventive nature of environmental legislation by carrying out additional works to those that were authorized in 2016 and 2020, which led to the closure of the project on May, 2nd.
On May 11, through official letter number 726.4/ UGA-0783, signed by Hernán José Cárdenas López, the decision was notified to the company, linked to Grupo Xcaret.
In this way, Xenotes Mágicos must comply with corrective and urgent measures that, at the time, will be imposed by the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa).
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Peninsular Electric Expo is inaugurated by Governor Vila Dosal at Merida’s Siglo XXI
During the first edition of the.
-
President Joe Biden condemns Supreme Court abortion ruling
WASHINGTON DC — In sharp and.
-
A tropical wave off the African coast moving west has a 60% chance of becoming a threat to the Peninsula
The tropical wave off the African.
-
Motorcyclist run over in Tizimín dies on her way to the hospital
On Thursday, June 23rd, a woman.
-
One dead after a fatal accident in Uman
On Thursday, June 23, in Umán,.
-
Subject accused of attempted femicide in Mérida is arrested in Tabasco
A subject accused of exercising violence.
-
Mexico registers 16,133 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours
Mexico reported 16,133 new COVID-19 cases.
-
Banxico makes record rate increase
The Bank of Mexico on Thursday,.
-
US Supreme Court ruled that American women no longer have a constitutional right to abortion
The Supreme Court ruled Friday that.
-
Governor announces the creation of more than three thousand new jobs in Yucatan
Working as a team to continue.
Leave a Comment