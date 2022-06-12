“Grizzlys Cross Mérida” challenge coming to Progreso on Saturday, June 25

Progreso, June 12, 2022. – More than 160 athletes are already registered in the First Edition of Crossfit “Grizzlys Beach”; which is organized by “Grizzlys Cross Mérida”, the Sports Institute of Yucatan, and the Progreso City Council headed by Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi.

This event, which features more than 18 thousand pesos in prizes, will take place on Saturday, June 25 on the beaches of Progreso, specifically in front of the “Viking Beach Gym”, located on Progreso’s International Malecón.

José Miguel Rivero, general director of “Grizzlys Cross Mérida”, the main organizer of the event, explained that this contest is aimed at people and athletes who practice CrossFit or high-performance exercise disciplines.

He indicated that the categories in which the teams can participate will be three: Beginners, Intermediate and Advanced, which must be made up of three people and must include a woman.

The event will start at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 25th. Participants will receive a sports kit, and they are entitled to the right of necessary hydration during the course of the activity.

So far, the spaces to participate in the beginner and intermediate categories are already sold out, and there are only a few places left to enter the advanced category.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments