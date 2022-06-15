Governor Vila Dosal inaugurates the Volkswagen MAN Buses and Trucks agency in Mérida

Yucatan continues to attract investment and generate more jobs to boost the economy

-Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal inaugurated the Volkswagen MAN Buses and Trucks Mérida agency, which will generate nearly 100 direct and indirect jobs.

Mérida, Yucatán, June 14, 2022.- Yucatán continues to consolidate itself as an attractive destination for investment and job creation, before local, national and international companies, with the inauguration of the Volkswagen MAN Trucks and Buses Mérida agency by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, which left an economic spill of 52 million pesos and the creation of around 100 direct and indirect jobs.

Vila Dosal, together with the directors of Volkswagen (VW) Trucks and Buses Mexico, Frank Peter Gund Lach, and VW Peninsular, José Antonio Abraham Xacur, led the opening of the new facility, dedicated to the sale and service of cargo trucks, tractor trucks, passenger buses, road rescue vehicles, as well as original spare parts for both VW and MAN.

In this regard, Gund Lach recognized that Yucatan is of the utmost importance for the establishment of this branch, due to its security, economic growth, and the best levels of quality of life, in addition to the fact that its agricultural and tourism sectors are on the rise.

“This industry is very important; to mention some data, 96% of people who go from one city to another are transported in buses made by this brand, almost 30% of all students in the country, 41% of workers, 60% of all cargo and 71 business between Mexico and the United States. Therefore, Mexico is essential for Volkswagen, being the second most important market for trucks and buses in all Latin America”, the director of VW Mexico concluded.

