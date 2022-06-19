Governor Mauricio Vila proposes to link Progreso with the Maya Train Project

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal held a meeting with the head of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), Adán Augusto López Hernández, to whom he presented the Ie-tram project, a new route for the “Va y Ven” Metropolitan Transportation System, unique in its type in all of Latin America and the first in the entire southeast of the country to be 100% electric, which will connect Kanasín and Umán with Mérida.

(Yucatan.gob.mx).- At the meeting, Vila Dosal presented the details and benefits of this project that is being carried out in conjunction with the Federal Government, a route that will connect more than 137 neighborhoods and more than 100 public transport routes with faster transportation alternatives, which are also modern and sustainable.

López Hernández recognized Vila Dosal for his vision, drive, and determination in the strategic projects that he promotes in the state, such as the “Va y ven” Metropolitan Transportation System and the recently announced Ie-Tram, the first electric route in the entire south and southeast of the country, the only one of its kind in all of Latin America.

In this framework, the Governor and the federal official also spoke about other projects that are being carried out hand in hand with the Federation for the benefit of Yucatecan families and coordinate the efforts to make it a reality that the Mayan Train reaches Puerto Progreso since this would become another competitive advantage for Yucatan.

I am confident that by working in coordination with the Secretary of the Interior and the Federation, the project to connect Progreso with the Mayan Train will be achieved. It would add an important competitive advantage to our state, and I am sure that all the conditions are met. and the political will to achieve it, he added.

The head of the Segob expressed his commitment to help in the efforts made by the Governor, to make the connection of the Mayan Train to Progreso a reality, which will give viability to local economic development, promoted in coordination by the state and federal administrations.

