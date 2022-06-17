Governor Mauricio Vila inaugurated the Onexpo 2022 Convention

With the participation of national and international speakers and exhibitors, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal inaugurated the Onexpo 2022 Convention and Expo, the largest meeting of the entire liquid hydrocarbon industry in Mexico, which brings together more than 2,000 gas station entrepreneurs in Yucatan and service providers across the country.

(Times Media Mexico)In this framework, Vila Dosal made the change of post of the Board of Directors of the National Organization of Petroleum Distributors (Onexpo), which went from Roberto Díaz León to Jorge Eduardo Mijares Casas, president-elect for the period 2022-2023.

Addressing a message, the Governor highlighted that in Yucatan the 3 levels of government are working hand in hand on energy generation projects, such as the Mérida IV Plant, which will be carried out with an investment of close to 450 million US dollars, and the Combined Cycle in Valladolid, with an investment of 770 million USD, which will guarantee the energy supply for the next 25 years in the state.

“We need these plants to be able to generate better environmental conditions. These do not work with natural gas, so that the price of electricity can also drop, ” the governor said before Alfonso López Alvarado, General Director of the Petroleum Contract and representative of Rocío Nahle García, head of the federal Secretariat of Energy (Sener).

During the exhibition, which will be held until this Friday the 17th at the “Siglo XXI” Convention Center, Vila Dosal recalled that in recent days the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) announced the expenditure of 4.5 billion US dollars to expand the Mayakán pipelines from Texas to Veracruz, with an extension from there to Ceiba Playa, Campeche.

“With this action, we are going to practically double the capacity to receive natural gas in the Yucatan Peninsula, with which the new plants and the current plants will be able to work with natural gas and, therefore, the cost of electricity will go down in Yucatan,” Mauricio Vila remarked.

Before gas station entrepreneurs from all over the country, Vila Dosal reiterated that the territory is making a difference in the Mexican Republic, having an economic growth of 8% while in the rest of the country the average is 5%. In addition, during the pandemic, 25,000 jobs were lost, but to date, 42,000 have already been created, exceeding the previous number.

“We bring historical figures on the number of people affiliated with Social Security, in formal jobs; we had never exceeded 400,000 affiliates until today. And if we talk about security, 2 or 3 weeks ago, the data from the Executive Secretariat of Public Security came out, confirming that, once again, Yucatan continues to be the safest state in all of Mexico,” the governor concluded.

