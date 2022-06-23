Governor announces the creation of more than three thousand new jobs in Yucatan

Working as a team to continue generating employment sources across the state, and for people to find a job near their municipality, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the private initiative announced an investment package by 8 companies that will leave an economic spill of 2.8 billion pesos and the generation of more than 3,200 new jobs in Peto, Espita, Tetiz, Umán, Ticul, Mocochá, and Mérida.

(yucatan.gob.mx).- So far in the current administration, more than 108 billion pesos have been invested in more than 245 private investment projects, which in the coming years will be generating more than 278 thousand jobs, both direct and indirect.

On behalf of the business sector, the CEO of Grupo Metaltec, Antonio Walker Olvera, recognized that these types of projects and alliances occur when there is perfect communion and understanding between the public and private sectors.

The 8 companies that have decided to continuing investing in Yucatan are:

Bachoco, which will invest 1.1 billion pesos to install 12 farms in the municipality of Peto, promoting social justice in the Kambul, Xpechil, and Yaxcopoil communities, with the generation of 200 direct jobs and 1,000 indirect jobs.

Specialized Ocean Containers with an investment of one billion pesos with the construction in the municipality of Tetiz, of a facility for the manufacture, sale, and design of steel-based products and structures, promoting the generation of 500 direct jobs.

Hospitalia Medical Center with an investment of three hundred million pesos will generate 540 jobs for the city of Mérida.

The Mexican steel manufacturer and supply concentrator company AYAMSA will invest two hundred million pesos in the construction of its new plant in the municipality of Umán, generating 150 direct jobs.

The local firm Tere Cazola will invest two hundred million pesos for the construction of a new production plant in the municipality of Umán, promoting 200 indirect and 100 direct jobs.

Polpusa, a Yucatecan company, will invest twenty-five million pesos to start operations with a reusable bag and film factory, promoting the generation of more than 284 jobs in the municipalities of Ticul and Mocochá.

Seidor, a technology consulting corporation, will make an investment of twenty million pesos to create 150 specialized direct jobs for Mérida.

Vertical Knits, a local textile company, will invest fifteen million pesos to build a production plant in Espita, generating 200 direct jobs.

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal stressed that 75% of the investments announced this day will be located in the interior of the state, specifically in the municipalities of Peto, Espita, Tetiz, Umán, Ticul, and some of them in the state capital Mérida.

