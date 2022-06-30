Google’s Woolaroo will translate Maya and other indigenous languages

In order to help preserve and promote the different cultures and languages of the world, Google announced that it will launch the Woolaroo application in Mexico.
This technological tool will allow the translation of languages in danger of extinction, such as Maya, into Spanish, English, and French.
There is no doubt that it is an application that will help the native peoples of the country to promote and preserve their culture.
The app allows you to take a picture of an object and tells you the name of the object in other languages automatically.
During the presentation of this application, which will help prevent 3,000 native languages from disappearing from the world, Hip Hop Yucatecan artist Pat Boy performed rapping in the Maya language.
