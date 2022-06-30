“From Seoul to Mérida” an exhibition featuring the best of two regions

From South Korea, through the Panama Canal, Colombia, Veracruz, and Progreso, works of art by 45 Korean artists arrived at the Visual Arts Center (CAV) of the Ministry of Culture and the Arts (Sedeculta) in Mérida, Yucatan, to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations between Mexico and Korea, and more than a century of cultural exchange between them.
At a press conference, which was chaired by the head of the agency, Loreto Villanueva Trujillo, it was explained that “From Seoul to Mérida”, the title of this exhibition, which is hosted by the CAV until July 31, is made up of paintings, sculptures and an installation, which consists of an inflatable of considerable dimensions, all artistic proposals created in 2016.
“45 Korean artists participate, which gives an example of the dimensions of the exhibition, which arrives in Mexico with the efforts of the Elena Poniatowska Amor Foundation and ArtCelsi, so it is very important that the Korean community knows that they can visit the Center of Visual Arts and see part of its roots, and the Yucatecan society can enjoy this exhibition too” Loreto Villanueva expressed.
She invited the general public to attend other activities for the 60 years of the twinning between the two cities, such as the guided tours with creators, on July 1 and 2 at 5:00 p.m.; the reading of illustrated books, at the “Manuel Cepeda Peraza” Public Library, on Saturday, July 9th, at 10:00 am, and the Korean Immigration Museum, on July 3 at 11:00 am; and the presentation of Korean folkloric dances, on June, 5th, 7:00 p.m., at the CAV.
