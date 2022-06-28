Four killed in Colombia as Bullring collapses (Watch Video)

Four people were killed and about 70 injured on Sunday when part of a stand collapsed at a bullring in the town of El Espinal, Colombia, provincial officials said.
Videos posted on social media showed the section of the stand toppling forward into the ring, where locals were participating in a bull-running event tied to the feast day of Saint Peter and Saint Paul.
“There are four dead at this moment – two women, a man and a minor,” Tolima provincial governor Jose Ricardo Orozco told local Blu Radio.
A police officer stands inside a bullring where some stands collapsed during the celebration of the San Pedro festivities, in El Espinal, Colombia June 26, 2022. REUTERS/Cristian Parra
No one remained trapped in the wreckage, Major Luis Fernando Velez, director of civil defense in the province, told local Caracol television, and several people reported as missing have been found.
“The emergency has been overcome at the site of the incident. More or less 70 people were injured,” Velez said.
Ambulances were sent from the nearby cities of Ibague and Melgar to help the injured, who have overwhelmed El Espinal’s hospital, Velez said, adding he did not know exactly what the stand was constructed with but it appeared to be wooden boards.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
One in 20 people identifies as part of the LGBTI community in Yucatan (ENDISEG)
Based on the National Survey on.
-
Canadian Expat Runs Over Motorcyclist in Progreso, Yucatan
A resident of Canadian origin accidentally.
-
SSP agents rescue workers held inside a property in Mérida’s San Sebastián neighborhood
Authorities of the Yucatan State Government.
-
Hundreds of same-sex couples get married in Mexico City massive ceremony
In Mexico City, hundreds of same-sex.
-
Six police officers were gunned down in Nuevo León, Mexico
Six police officers were killed and.
-
Shanghai Disney to reopen on Thursday, June 30th
The Walt Disney Co’s (DIS.N) Shanghai Disney Resort.
-
President Biden condemned human smuggling criminal networks and blamed them for the San Antonio tragedy
President Joe Biden on Tuesday condemned human.
-
Tropical Storm Bonnie likely to form this week in the Atlantic
Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is likely.
-
Fifty migrants found dead inside a truck in Texas
In one of the deadliest recent.
-
Merida Airport averages 8,300 daily passengers
Prior to the start of the.
Leave a Comment