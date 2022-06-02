First Salbut Festival in Merida!

The first Salbut Festival in Mérida will take place in the San Sebastián market on June 4 and 5.

It will have more than 10 exhibitors of this product of cochinita, relleno negro, queso de bola, cazón, and egg, among others.

The event starts at eight in the morning and remains open until 11 at night, and there will also be a sale of handicrafts, souvenirs, and more.

See you in San Sebastián!

