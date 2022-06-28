Fifty migrants found dead inside a truck in Texas

In one of the deadliest recent incidents of apparent human smuggling along the U.S.-Mexico border, the number of dead migrants discovered inside a tractor-trailer outside San Antonio, Texas, climbed to fifty.
That figure was announced on Tuesday by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
The migrants were discovered the day before, in a part of Texas where temperatures topped 103 degrees Fahrenheit, or nearly 40 degrees Celsius.
A San Antonio Fire Department official described “stacks of bodies”, and said there were no signs of water and no visible working air conditioning inside the truck.
In a tweet, Mexico’s foreign minister said Tuesday the dead included some 22 Mexicans, seven Guatemalans, and two Hondurans.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said that its Homeland Security Investigations division was conducting a criminal probe into “an alleged human smuggling event” in coordination with local police.
The deaths once again highlight the challenge of controlling migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border, which have reached record highs.
The issue has proven difficult for U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat who came into office in January 2021 pledging to reverse some of the hardline immigration policies of his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.
Republicans have criticized Biden’s border strategy ahead of the midterm congressional elections in November.
Lopez Obrador on Tuesday said he will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington on July 12.
He said migration will be a central issue in their discussions.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
One in 20 people identifies as part of the LGBTI community in Yucatan (ENDISEG)
Based on the National Survey on.
-
Canadian Expat Runs Over Motorcyclist in Progreso, Yucatan
A resident of Canadian origin accidentally.
-
SSP agents rescue workers held inside a property in Mérida’s San Sebastián neighborhood
Authorities of the Yucatan State Government.
-
Hundreds of same-sex couples get married in Mexico City massive ceremony
In Mexico City, hundreds of same-sex.
-
Four killed in Colombia as Bullring collapses (Watch Video)
Four people were killed and about.
-
Six police officers were gunned down in Nuevo León, Mexico
Six police officers were killed and.
-
President Biden condemned human smuggling criminal networks and blamed them for the San Antonio tragedy
President Joe Biden on Tuesday condemned human.
-
Tropical Storm Bonnie likely to form this week in the Atlantic
Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is likely.
-
Merida Airport averages 8,300 daily passengers
Prior to the start of the.
-
More than 20 Mérida subdivisions are located in areas of high risk of flooding
Many of these subdivisions are very.
Leave a Comment