Expo Environmental Forum, an interactive space for families in Yucatan

The 2022 Environmental Forum Expo, whose motto was “The Future is counting on you!” endorsed its position as the best space to learn about the culture of caring for nature with the participation of institutions that promote activities aimed at children and adults, as well as providing information on actions that allow a better planet for all.

(Ayuntamiento de Merida).- On the last day of activities of this expo promoted and organized by the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Mérida in coordination with the Secretariat of Sustainable Development, the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention Center brought together families who care for the preservation of the motherland, and all of them were interested in acquiring a tree, some of them also took home some edible organic product. There were ado arts & crafts, and other natural “environmentally friendly” products.

The visitors enjoyed moments of fun with the presentation of “Drilo el Crocodrilo” a show for children featuring songs praising the air, the water, and Mother Earth. Creating awareness of recycling and putting garbage in place, organic and inorganic.

Thus, the Autonomous University of Yucatan (UADY) captured the attention of the children using riddles and recognition of marine species in their ecosystems.

The Ministry of Research, Innovation, and Higher Education (SIIES) of Yucatan projected films on environmental care. The SIIES invited families who want to explore this interactive ecological exhibition.

Another of the places with the most visits was the planetarium, installed by the SIIES, where the children learned about the solar system.

During the commercial expo of green products, the Mérida City Council together with the SDS distributed more than 5,900 trees to families, students, businessmen, and the general public who assumed the commitment to contribute to the task of reforestation in the city.

Also, there was a solid waste collection center “Recicla Sanamente”, promoted by Ecolsur and Sana, where attendees deposited paper, cardboard, and pet.

In this same theme, Oxxo located deposits to collect pet bottles in various points of the Ek Balam room, from the expo, thus supporting the recycling of this type of material.

During the three days of the expo, visitors were able to admire the photographic exhibition “Protecting the biodiversity of the Yucatan Peninsula”, which aimed to make attendees aware of the importance of changing our habits to better care for the environment.

Other activities carried out on this last day were yoga and physical activation class, in which families participated who are disciplined and want to be in harmony with nature.

