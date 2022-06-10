Expert says the Fifth Wave has arrived in Mexico

The infectology expert and former commissioner during the H1N1 influenza pandemic, Alejandro Macías, said that Mexico has entered the fifth wave of COVID-19.

The expert stated that the country has reached a new wave of infections with hybrid immunity, as a result of the fact that thousands of Mexicans have already had COVID-19 and, in addition, have a complete vaccination schedule.

Alejandro Macías stressed that more infections are expected, but that the impact on public health will be less than in other waves.

He reiterated that the fifth wave of COVID-19 is not expected to be catastrophic.

“It is not expected to be a catastrophic wave, it has not finished and those who have not been vaccinated still have a chance,” Alejandro Macías stressed.

On June 9, 2022, the gazette of the Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) published an article in which Alejandro Macías, member of the University Commission for the Attention of the Coronavirus Emergency of the UNAM, considered that “it is not that we have done something wrong, but the variants have driven the different waves of the pandemic. Throughout the world, when a subvariant escapes immunity, it replaces the previous ones, and although it is true that if precautions such as social distancing or the use of face masks are taken, there may be less impact, the phenomenon will occur in any case.

The specialist, who was the maximum health authority during the campaign against AH1N1 influenza back in the 2009 pandemic, added that “some omicron subvariants had not entered Mexico, and this is what is driving the fifth wave, particularly the BA12-1 and BA4BA5 subvariants. , which have occurred especially in people who are not vaccinated. You have to remember that vaccination is not to avoid getting sick, but basically to avoid serious illness and not die. Although the disease can strike anyone, especially those who are very mobile and are in crowds of people without face masks, the risk of complications is related to the conditions inherent to it and the conditions of vaccination or non-vaccination.

Meanwhile, the General Directorate of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health reported 8,024 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, which represents an increase of 203 percent compared to the daily average of the last week.

As for deaths from COVID-19, the same address reported 42 in the last day, exceeding the average of 20 per day from the previous week.

The accumulated so far is 5,707,427 infections since the first case in February 2020, and 325,042 deaths since the first death on March 19, 2020.

The states with the most active cases are Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, and Mexico City (CDMX), followed by the State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Tabasco, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Puebla, and Sonora.

The Ministry of Health reported that hospital availability in the country for the care of severe COVID-19 is at 99 percent and that only three percent of general beds are occupied, so the epidemiological traffic light is green.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments