Exhibition match between the women’s softball teams Las Amazonas and La Natividad

A friendly match between the women’s softball teams Las Amazonas de Yaxunah and La Natividad de Sucilá has been announced for June 2nd

Mérida, Yucatán, June 23, 2022. – In recent weeks, Governor Mauricio Vila, on a working tour of the interior of the state, met the La Natividad de Sucilá team, to whom he suggested organizing a friendly match against the Yaxunah Amazonas to promote the women’s sport and women’s empowerment.

At that time from his social networks, the governor wrote a message to the Amazonas, who in turn; agreed to hold this friendly baseball game in Merida.

This way, Governor Mauricio Vila instructed that this match be held in the Kukulcán stadium, This exhibition match will come to promote women’s sports, gender equality, and an end to violence against women in the Yucatan.

The invitation to attend this match is open to the public and will take place this Saturday, July 2, at 7:00 p.m. Admission will be free. See you there!

