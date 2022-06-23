Exhibition match between the women’s softball teams Las Amazonas and La Natividad

A friendly match between the women’s softball teams Las Amazonas de Yaxunah and La Natividad de Sucilá has been announced for June 2nd
Mérida, Yucatán, June 23, 2022. – In recent weeks, Governor Mauricio Vila, on a working tour of the interior of the state, met the La Natividad de Sucilá team, to whom he suggested organizing a friendly match against the Yaxunah Amazonas to promote the women’s sport and women’s empowerment.
At that time from his social networks, the governor wrote a message to the Amazonas, who in turn; agreed to hold this friendly baseball game in Merida.
This way, Governor Mauricio Vila instructed that this match be held in the Kukulcán stadium, This exhibition match will come to promote women’s sports, gender equality, and an end to violence against women in the Yucatan.
The invitation to attend this match is open to the public and will take place this Saturday, July 2, at 7:00 p.m. Admission will be free. See you there!
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The majestic archaeological site of Kulubá in Tizimín will open its doors to the public in 2023
A Maya archaeological zone that has.
-
Yucatecan chess players are selected for the Pan American Championship in Uruguay
Yucatán will have six selected players.
-
Rotary Clubs presented their new presidents in the Yucatan
In a press conference, the five.
-
Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere
In addition to the longest day.
-
Hennessy vs Hennessy´s
Imagine you left your country, Ireland,.
-
A new wave of Americans seeks better, cheaper living in Mexico
Greg Prasker says he has been.
-
Forecasters are watching one tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea
Conditions in the Atlantic basin remained.
-
Happy Father’s Day!
Father’s Day is here, and some of us.
-
International brand Nutella chose the Yucatecan “Marquesitas” for a special marketing campaign
As part of its Summer campaign,.
-
Díaz-Canel laughed in the face of the leaders of Mexico, Argentina, and other countries (Opinion)
Cuban ruler Miguel Díaz-Canel has effectively.
Leave a Comment