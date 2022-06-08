Electric storms and rainy afternoons are forecast in Merida

During the following days, the hot weather with the potential for rain in the afternoon and evening will prevail in the Peninsula, informed the Institutional Committee for the Attention of Extreme Meteorological Phenomena (Ciafeme) of the UADY.

(CONAGUA).- Juan Vázquez Montalvo, a meteorologist at Ciafeme-UADY, said that the maximum temperatures will fluctuate between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius on the coast, and between 36 and 38 degrees in Mérida and the rest of the state; the minimum temperature at sunrise will range between 23 and 25 degrees.

He warned that, although there is no threat of a tropical cyclone in the Peninsula, the population should take precautions due to electrical storms and rains these days, in addition to the fact that there will be a warm easterly and southeasterly wind.

“The rains are seasonal, due to the entry of humidity from the Caribbean and Pacific to natural daytime heating; the vapor that rises during the day forms the clouds and the rains fall in the afternoon or at night, which is characteristic of the month of June”, the expert continued.

The hydro-meteorological consultant explained that the accumulation could be from 20 to 40 liters per square meter, in a generalized way in the area, including on the coast. “It is a classic week in June, with hot weather during the day and rain in the afternoon and night,” noted the specialist.

The expert from the Institutional Committee for the Attention of Extreme Meteorological Phenomena stated that it is dangerous to walk out at night, due to the risk of getting struck by lightning.

