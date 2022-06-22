Dominican Republic airliner catches fire on the Miami International Airport runway

A passenger jet from a new low-cost airline from the Dominican Republic crash-landed at Miami International Airport on Tuesday evening, bursting into flames and injuring three of the 126 people on board.
(YN).- Firefighters doused the billowing flames that engulfed RED Air Flight 203 after a landing gear malfunction. The plane skidded on the runway and came to a stop on a grassy area. The damaged plane remained in the runway area on Wednesday morning, surrounded by emergency vehicles.
On Tuesday evening, passengers scampered away from the plane, some holding their children, some rolling their carry-on luggage, and others taking cellphone videos.
#RedAir MD80 just caught fire after landing at MIA airport— zalmy cohen (@emalevin) June 21, 2022
All passengers look to be safe as they exited the plane pic.twitter.com/go66ozwRSX
“When our fire crews arrived they saw the wing of the aircraft was on fire. they quickly began working on putting out the fire utilizing specialized foam trucks,” Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Erika Benitez said. “All passengers were off the aircraft.”
CLICK HERE TO READ FULL ARTICLE ON YAHOO NEWS
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
CFE reported that the cause of the peninsular blackout was an accident suffered by a worker
The Federal Electricity Commission reported that.
-
The woman who killed young Leonel will go through the legal process in liberty
N.J.C.T., the woman who ran over.
-
Farewell to the three-year-old killed by a motorist in San José Tecoh, Merida
On Sunday, June 19th, three-year-old Leonel.
-
4 million peso investment announced for the Central de Abastos de Mérida
The director of the Central de.
-
Armed men rob three Mennonite-owned stores in Campeche
A violent attack was recorded in.
-
Rotary Clubs presented their new presidents in the Yucatan
In a press conference, the five.
-
Power outage in the Yucatan Peninsula
On the morning of Wednesday, June.
-
Another accident on Periferico involved three large trucks
Speeding, lack of concentration while driving,.
-
World Yoga Day celebrated in Merida
On the occasion of World Yoga.
-
Two Canadian citizens murdered in Playa del Carmen
Two Canadians — one of them.
Leave a Comment