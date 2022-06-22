Dominican Republic airliner catches fire on the Miami International Airport runway

A passenger jet from a new low-cost airline from the Dominican Republic crash-landed at Miami International Airport on Tuesday evening, bursting into flames and injuring three of the 126 people on board.

(YN).- Firefighters doused the billowing flames that engulfed RED Air Flight 203 after a landing gear malfunction. The plane skidded on the runway and came to a stop on a grassy area. The damaged plane remained in the runway area on Wednesday morning, surrounded by emergency vehicles.

On Tuesday evening, passengers scampered away from the plane, some holding their children, some rolling their carry-on luggage, and others taking cellphone videos.

#RedAir MD80 just caught fire after landing at MIA airport



All passengers look to be safe as they exited the plane pic.twitter.com/go66ozwRSX — zalmy cohen (@emalevin) June 21, 2022

“When our fire crews arrived they saw the wing of the aircraft was on fire. they quickly began working on putting out the fire utilizing specialized foam trucks,” Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Erika Benitez said. “All passengers were off the aircraft.”

CLICK HERE TO READ FULL ARTICLE ON YAHOO NEWS

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments