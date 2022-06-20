Covid new wave will not drive tourists off

Despite the fact that there is currently a new wave of Covid 19 cases in the state and the rest of Mexico, the holiday season would not be affected,” said the president of the Canaco Servytur, Ivan Rodriguez Gasque.
And it is that, although the cases of coronavirus in Yucatan amount to more than 290 per day, the head of the chamber of commerce revealed that the number of infected people continues to increase.
Rodríguez Gasque stressed that, although antibacterial gel and taking temperatures in stores are no longer mandatory, many businesses continue to apply the security filter.
According to the business sector leader, Yucatan expects a large number of visitors during the summer season and the end of the current school year.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
