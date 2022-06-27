Courtyard by Marriot Merida Downtown celebrates its first anniversary of successful operation

Mérida, Yucatán, June 2022.- With a cocktail held in the spectacular Sky Lounge, the first year of opening of the Courtyard By Marriott Mérida Downtown hotel was celebrated, which is part of the Marriott Bonvoy™ portfolio of 30 extraordinary global brands. and is managed by Grupo Presidente, an operator of hotels, restaurants, and residences for the elderly.

On the dot at 19:00 hrs. The guests began to arrive to enjoy a cocktail enlivened by DJ Baile Híbrido and the spectacular sunset and splendid view of the city offered by the Sky Lounge. Heriberto Jaime, general manager of the hotel and host of the event, offered some emotional words of thanks to the attendees and recalled the titanic but comforting work that has gone from the planning and construction of the project to make it a reality.

“I remember with great nostalgia the beginning of this great project in a stage still full of uncertainty but, despite this, we continue to see it consolidated and today it fills me with great joy and pride to celebrate with you your first anniversary, a year of successful operation and to seek to position ourselves as a great offer in the destination”. Jaime commented.

“Today, we provide work for more than 100 collaborators and seek to promote purchases from local businesses and producers. The road is still long, but we will continue to grow and work to consolidate ourselves as one of the most important hotels in the area and in the State, with world-class facilities, an exquisite gastronomic offer, competitive rates, excellent service, and the great differentiator: our people. , who day by day works with the soul and heart. Thank you to everyone who is part of this great dream;” he concluded.

Later, the guests enjoyed a selection of exquisite canapés prepared by the specialty chef Fernando Camarena, who delighted them with some of the specialties of Kioyú, a restaurant created in partnership with the renowned Yucatecan chef Pedro Evia, among which the following stood out: Tartare Tuna, Beef Gyoza, Cauliflower Rock, Bao Burger, and Thai Chicken Wrap, the sweet touch was in charge of a delicious Mango and Mint Mousse, Lemon Pie and a Chocolate Cake with Red Tea.

General information about the hotel in Mérida:

Courtyard By Marriott Mérida Downtown is located on one of the most important avenues in the city, in front of the Yucatán International Congress Center and a few meters from the famous Paseo Montejo. The property is located in the center of the most emblematic tourist, gastronomic, historical, and cultural sites of this emblematic destination known as the White City of southeastern Mexico.

Its unique location also provides quick access to the international airport, which is only 20 minutes away.

The hotel in Mérida was designed by the architecture and design office “AJ” Anna and Juliana, located in the city of Mérida and made up of the renowned architects Juliana Rubio Ávila, and Anabel Cervantes Garrido.

It has 208 fully equipped rooms designed in a modern and contemporary style that to date have earned it three awards for interior design and architecture awarded by the Ibero-American Council of Interior Designers A.C., (CIDI) and by the Association of Architects and Interior Designers of Mexico (IAA).

Its gastronomic proposal includes the Napa restaurant, which offers international cuisine, and in the highest part, called Sky Lounge, is the specialty restaurant Kioyú by Pedro Evia, which offers dishes of Thai, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean origin, which are surrounded by spectacular views of the city.

The hotel is ideal for guests who spend long periods away from home, whether for business or leisure. The property offers laundry service, a fitness center, terrace, outdoor pool, ADA-compliant elevator, a business center open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and is also pet friendly.

The exceptional services of the Courtyard By Marriott Mérida Downtown, its first-class services and facilities, and its excellent location make it the ideal place to stay for business or pleasure trips, or to celebrate any type of social event.

About Grupo President

Grupo Presidente is a Mexican company dedicated to the operation and administration of hotels, restaurants, and residences for the elderly. In the hotel industry, hand in hand with InterContinental Hotels Group, it has three divisions: luxury with Presidente InterContinental®, in the medium segment with Holiday Inn®, and Staybridge Suites® brand hotels, and recently added the first boutique hotel to its portfolio Kimpton Aluna Tulum.

