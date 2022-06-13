Colombia is the guest of this year’s Tahmek Maya Balloon Festival

On August 20 and 21, the second edition of the Tahmek Maya Balloon Festival will be held in Tahmek, Yucatan

(yucatan.gob.mx) Mérida, Yucatán, June 10, 2022.- The vibrant colors of Cantoya balloons made by Yucatecan hands announced the Second Tahmek Maya Balloon Festival, an event in which there will be activities for all families such as a craft show, a gastronomic corridor, and a massive elevation of balloons in which visitors can participate.

During a meeting with various media, the head of the Ministry of Culture and the Arts (Sedeculta), Loreto Villanueva Trujillo, and the mayor of the Tahmek municipality, Neyda María Heredia Leal, pointed out that the sum of efforts between public and private entities will allow that, on August 20 and 21, that demarcation receives masters in the art of making paper balloons, from Mexico and Colombia, a country that will represent the Forbidden Tradition group.

“Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal’s assignment is that we coordinate our efforts with various dependencies, so that this event is even better than the one in 2019, in the same line of reactivating the economic sector, especially that of products, that of artisans. This is a network that we have to weave very strongly, to attract tourism to Yucatan, through culture, gastronomy, and art,” Villanueva Trujillo emphasized.

In turn, Minelia Sabido Iuit, municipal official, pointed out that, in the Sports Park of her hometown Tahmek, there will be a massive elevation of balloons, in which visitors will be able to participate, with supervision and advice from artisans from Morelos, Michoacán, City and State of Mexico, Hidalgo and Veracruz; the municipalities of Tixkokob, Tahmek, and Mérida, as well as in Medellín, Colombia.

“This second edition will start at 6:00 in the afternoon and we will have local, national, and foreign artisans, as well as a craft and gastronomic corridor for the families that will be attending the event,” added Heredia Leal, after explaining that, within the framework of these days, each participant will exhibit their work, and then let it fly in the night sky.

Both the wind and the lightness of the wax paper are decisive for the correct elevation of a Cantoya balloon, of considerable dimensions, like the ones that will be shown at the festival. Víctor Manuel Tec Canché, Tahmek’s globe craftsman, considers all of this, from the conception of the design to the moment his creations leave the floor.

It is important to mention that the success of the balloon elevation depends on the weather.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments