CFE reported that the cause of the peninsular blackout was an accident suffered by a worker

The Federal Electricity Commission reported that the cause of the peninsular blackout was an accident suffered by a worker while he was carrying out maintenance tasks on one of the high-voltage lines in Umán, Yucatán.

(CFE).- The CFE indicated that they transferred the injured worker to a Merida hospital to receive medical attention and he is reported stable.

There were 1.3 million users affected: in Yucatan, the service has been restored to 28 percent; in Campeche 20,938 were affected, whose electrical service has already been restored to normal; and in Quintana Roo a total of 619,612 households were affected, but the service has already been restored to 43 percent.

So far, in Yucatan, 479,788 users have been restored, which represents 36 percent of the total affected.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments