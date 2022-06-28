Canadian Expat Runs Over Motorcyclist in Progreso, Yucatan

A resident of Canadian origin accidentally ran over a motorcyclist while driving his SUV through the streets of Progreso on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 11 am.
The Canadian Expat was driving east to west on 25th Street, aboard a Kia “Sportage” SUV with Yucatan license plate YXA-777-D when he unexpectedly turned right to enter a parking lot, and at that moment the motorcyclist collided with the SUV.
Fortunately, the motorcyclist had minor injuries, so it was not necessary to send him to a hospital.
The accident caused the vehicular flow to stop in the center of Progreso.
The consequences were paid by the 35-year-old motorcyclist Juan Carlos Vázquez Balcázar who was traveling in his Italika AT110 and ended up crashing head-on.
The motorcyclist ended up lying on the pavement with pain in his back and knees, apart from presenting several scrapes on his right arm.
The municipal police arrived minutes later and a long line of cars formed on that street.
The motorcyclist was reported in good health condition, and he left the scene walking normally.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
