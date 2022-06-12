Beautiful Xixim reopens in Celestun, Yucatan

Mundo Imperial Entertainment & Hospitality has announced the reopening of Xixim Mundo Imperial this fall, offering guests wellness-inclusive experiences in Celestun, Yucatan.

(mundoimperial.com.).- Xixim Mundo Imperial will offer 32 suites, now open for reservations. Each suite will be set within a cabin with palm-thatched roofs and have a terrace with hammocks overlooking the ocean. The resort will also be home to a wellness dome and temazcal (sweat lodge).

“Xixim Mundo Imperial represents a milestone for Mundo Imperial as we elevate our experiences across Mexico, and we’re eager to welcome guests to this exciting concept,” said Seyed Rezvani, managing director at Mundo Imperial entertainment and hospitality. “It’s important to continue advancing our tourism offerings and serving the needs of today’s travelers, from our dedication to inclusivity to our emphasis on sustainability.”

The announcement is part of the updates that Mundo Imperial shared during the recent annual Tianguis Turistico, one of Mexico’s most important travel trade shows, in Acapulco. The group shared a series significant developments across its properties.

Mundo Imperial is the first Mexican hotel chain to earn the Committed Entity certification from Queer Destinations. Recognized by the International Gay & Lesbian Travel Association (IGLTA), this honor confirms that the company has undergone Queer Destinations’ “hospitality meets diversity” educational program for best practices and readily accommodates the LGTBQ+ traveler segment across its properties.

The group also announced that Wayam Mundo Imperial will open its onsite spa this winter with a focus on Yucatan techniques.

Additionally, Mundo Imperial has been recognized by the Centro Mexicano para la Filantropía (CEMEFI) as a socially responsible company. This annual distinction marks the company’s dedication to five areas: management of corporate social responsibility; environmental awareness; community development; quality of life in the company; and company ethics.

