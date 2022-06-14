Authorities seize illegally caught octopus in Dzilam de Bravo, Yucatan

The president of the Federation of Fishing Cooperative Societies of the Western Center of the State of Yucatan, José Luis Carrillo Galáz lamented that the depredation of octopus continues in the waters of Dzilam de Bravo despise the ban, and only two months and fifteen days away from the start of the season of this important fishery that benefits the sector. social and industrial.

Carrillo Galáz said that there has already been a second seizure of octopus in the waters of Dzilam de Bravo, which is why there is no reason because the State’s freezing plants still have product in stock to export and sell to the international, national, and local markets.

He recalled that in 2021, from August 1 to December 15, 31,572 tons of octopus were captured in the Yucatan, and three months ago the industrial sector stopped exporting mollusk to Europe due to the international drop in the price of that particular seafood; so they have enough frozen shellfish from last year in stock

He mentioned that he does not see any sense in continuing to prey on the octopus because there is no shortage of food in the State, the good thing is that the federal, state, and municipal authorities, in a coordinated manner, have seized illegally captured octopus on two occasions; and they arrested those involved in that furtive fishing.

Finally, Carrillo Galáz hopes that when the octopus fishing season opens from August 1 to December 15, 2022, there will be a good capture of the species and that the predation of the species during the ban will not affect the octopus population.

