At least 5 dead and 27 injured at mass shootings during the weekend in the U.S.

At least seven mass shootings have occurred across the country since Friday night, making this the fourth consecutive weekend in which U.S. law enforcement officers have responded to multiple incidents involving four or more victims shot.

Shootings this weekend have left at least five people dead and 27 injured in seven cities, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a site that tracks shootings across the country. The website defines a mass shooting as a single incident involving four or more victims.

The string of consecutive weekend mass casualty incidents began over the Memorial Day holiday when at least 17 shootings left a total of 13 dead and 79 injured in cities across the country, including Philadelphia, Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, Memphis, and Chattanooga, Tenn. Last weekend, at least 11 mass shootings erupted, leaving a total of 17 dead and 62 injured across the nation.

Since a May 14 suspected racially motivated attack at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket left 10 Black people dead and an 18-year-old white teenager charged with multiple counts of murder, there have been at least 63 mass shootings nationwide, an average of two per day, including the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 students and two teachers were killed, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Adding to the carnage, were mass-casualty shootings this weekend in New Orleans, Detroit, Louisville, Kentucky; Decatur, Georgia; Antioch, Tenn.; Gary, Indiana; and for the third straight weekend in Chicago.

The shootings this weekend came as a bipartisan group of U.S. Senators announced Sunday that they have reached an agreement on the framework of a plan to curb what Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., described as “the gun violence epidemic that has plagued our country and terrorized our children for far too long.”

