At least 30 people suffered from severe food poisoning in Seyé, Yucatan

At least 30 people suffered from severe food poisoning in the municipality of Seyé, apparently from having eaten Cochinita Pibil that they bought in the same place in the municipal market.

On Sunday, June 12th, around two in the afternoon many people began to go to a private clinic located near the outskirts of the municipality of Seyé, presenting the same symptoms.

Nausea, high or low blood pressure, vomiting, and diarrhea were just some of the symptoms suffered by men, women, and children, due to the food poisoning cases that forced the municipal authorities to report the events to the Ministry of Health.

The Secretary of Public Security (SSP) transferred some people to other places for their attention, and staff from the Ministry of Health arrived in Seyé to carry out the corresponding investigations.

