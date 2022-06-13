At least 30 people suffered from severe food poisoning in Seyé, Yucatan

At least 30 people suffered from severe food poisoning in the municipality of Seyé, apparently from having eaten Cochinita Pibil that they bought in the same place in the municipal market.
On Sunday, June 12th, around two in the afternoon many people began to go to a private clinic located near the outskirts of the municipality of Seyé, presenting the same symptoms.
Nausea, high or low blood pressure, vomiting, and diarrhea were just some of the symptoms suffered by men, women, and children, due to the food poisoning cases that forced the municipal authorities to report the events to the Ministry of Health.
The Secretary of Public Security (SSP) transferred some people to other places for their attention, and staff from the Ministry of Health arrived in Seyé to carry out the corresponding investigations.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatecan beekeepers received 350 packages of specimens to grow their hives
65 honey producers from Muna, Espita,.
-
Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID a second time
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has.
-
Homicide in the streets of Motul, Yucatan
MOTUL, YUCATAN (June 13, 2022).- During.
-
Italy’s coronavirus infection rate is on the rise again
Italy’s coronavirus infection rate is on.
-
Beautiful Xixim reopens in Celestun, Yucatan
Mundo Imperial Entertainment & Hospitality has announced.
-
“Grizzlys Cross Mérida” challenge coming to Progreso on Saturday, June 25
Progreso, June 12, 2022. – More.
-
On Tuesday, June 14th, dust from the Sahara desert will arrive in Yucatan and six other Mexican states
A couple of weeks ago a.
-
China’s defense minister General Wei Fenghe slammed the US approach to the Indo-Pacific region
China’s defense minister has slammed America’s.
-
Six electric carriages will come into operation in Mérida
The municipality of Mérida refines details.
-
Mérida mayor announces investment in security
The mayor of Mérida, Renan Barrera.
Leave a Comment