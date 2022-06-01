Arrival of foreign companies in Yucatan grows

The constant promotion of Yucatan at the international level carried out by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, as well as the legal certainty that it offers for the arrival of more companies that generate jobs for Yucatecans, continue to give important results, during the first three months of this year A flow of 128.5 million US dollars in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) was registered, the second-highest value for the state in a first-quarter since records are kept, reported the Ministry of Economy (SE).

According to the report of the federal agency, the figure reached for FDI for Yucatan meant an increase of 126.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021, for which the state is placed in the first place at the national level with the highest growth in this item within that period.

Based on the SE report, in the first quarter of 2022, the subsectors with the highest investment were transport, mail, and storage with a flow of 60.4 million US dollars; followed by financial and insurance services, with 32.7 million dollars; and the Manufacturing industries with 14.8 million US dollars.

In the same period, the countries that sent the largest flow of FDI to Yucatan were the United States, with 87.5 million; Spain, with 19.3 million; and Canada with 8.4 million US dollars, respectively.

According to the type of investment received, the new ones presented a growth of 896 percent compared to 2021.

On the other hand, accounts between companies registered a growth of 126 percent.

With these figures, Yucatan is shaping up to continue with a positive trend for attracting foreign investment thanks to the competitive advantages it offers, both due to its legal position, coupled with projections of growth in industrial supply to host new projects.

These very positive data are the result of the extensive promotional work that the Government of Mauricio Vila Dosal has carried out since the beginning of his administration.

