Armed men rob three Mennonite-owned stores in Campeche

A violent attack was recorded in the Mennonite community of Nuevo Progreso, Hopelchén, on June 15th, after four armed and hooded men robbed three stores.

At least four hooded men armed with pistols arrived in a white Nissan NP300 Pick Up truck without license plates at three businesses located in Mennonite fields number two and four of the Nuevo Progreso community, in Hopelchén, Campeche; where they managed to obtain a loot of 30 thousand pesos between the three stores. The events took place in broad daylight around 3:00 p.m. on June 15th.

The criminals fired at a grocery store, a hardware store, and a junkyard to intimidate the managers and demanded the money from the cash register, then they ordered everybody to throw themselves on the ground, and escaped in the same truck in which they arrived. However, four kilometers away from the area of ​​the events, they abandoned the vehicle to avoid being recognized by witnesses.

It is presumed that they continued their escape in another vehicle that was waiting for them, and fled in an unknown direction.

They detonated their weapons and wounded two Mennonites; the first assault happened in the grocery store where the offices of the governor of camp four are located; there they fired three shots at the roof of the grocery store owned by Abraham Buecker, who was threatened with a nine-millimeter hand pistol to the head, and taken to the back of the store, placing him face down on the floor and taking approximately $18,000 pesos in cash.

Their next move was in a hardware store and junkyard run by David Walk, from where they took seven thousand pesos in cash, in addition to beating two Mennonites who were inside the premises. When they left, they detonated their weapons twice in the air, to intimidate the witnesses.

Next, they robbed another store, taking four thousand pesos in cash. When they left, two workers came out to try to see the license plate number, but they shot at them and the bullet hit the upper part of the store’s main entrance.

Agents of Public Security and of the Prosecutor’s Office arrived on-site later on and cordoned off the area.

