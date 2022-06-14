AMLO says that the murders of journalists are being politically used against him

López Obrador assured that the murders of journalists are due to crime and conflicts and are not linked to his administration.

(TIMES MEDIA MEXICO).- Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, stated that his government has always respected journalists in this country.

In the morning conference at the National Palace, López Obrador pointed out that the murders of journalists in Mexico are due to organized crime and conflicts not linked to political power.

“I respect your point of view, but I do not share it, those who unfortunately lose their lives mostly have to do with regional conflicts not linked to power, in all cases, there are very few who are killed by orders of local authorities,” AMLO told an Al Jazeera reporter.

These are issues that have to do with organized crime in most cases and we have always respected journalists, “he pointed out.

The Mexican president argued that “some of the murdered journalists” have been related to the regime of corruption and injustice of past Federal Administrations.

“There are journalists who have dedicated themselves to supporting the regime of corruption and injustice, others have acted in collusion with repressive authorities or those who have helped authorities to justify torture,” Lopez Obrador continued.

He stressed that in recent days his government presented a program so that independent communication professionals have social security.

“We have implemented this program to support journalists who work honestly and who act in accordance with the truth and are not famous, journalists that do not make much money,” the president explained.

The head of the Mexican federal executive made it clear that the situation of murders of journalists is not as it has been reported by the European Parliament or the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken.

“They want to use this issue against us for political reasons, but we have enough moral authority and political authority because we do not establish relationships of complicity with anyone, before our government, the main violator of human rights in Mexico was the State and that is no longer happening, our government allows zero corruption and zero impunity”, AMLO concluded.

