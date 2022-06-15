Amlo denies that organized crime rules in Mexico

On Wednesday, June 15th, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, denied that the country is governed by organized crime, as the security agencies of the United States have stated.
“These cases of violence occur, but it is not generalized… it is not true what US agencies say that 30 percent of the Mexican territory is governed by organized crime and we can prove it,” AMLO said.
“There are states where there are no homicides, half of the states do not have a problem of violence that is reflected in intentional homicides, and of the other half, there are eight or 10 states with a homicide problem: State of Mexico, Michoacán, Baja California, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Sonora, Jalisco, basically 50 percent of the homicides are concentrated in six states,” the president added.
He said that his government is addressing the causes of violence, although he said that results cannot be obtained overnight, and reiterated that his administration’s security strategy will not change.
In the last hours, two armed groups fighting for control of the territory caused fear in San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas; and in Texcaltitlán, State of Mexico, 11 alleged criminals died after a clash with authorities.
