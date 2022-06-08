AMLO dares US Senator Marco Rubio to prove allegations

After Republican Senator Marco Rubio accused him of having links to drug trafficking, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador urged him to present evidence of this.

From the National Palace, the president responded to the accusations of the United States senator who not only celebrated that he did not attend the Summit of the Americas in the United States, but also that for only asking that all nations be invited to said meeting, he accused him of supporting dictators and drug traffickers.

“What is my relationship with drug traffickers in Mexico? I am not Felipe Calderón, although not only those closest to him but many who voted for him may not like it, we must know how to rectify, not fall into complacency, it is wise to change your mind and the truth will set us free”, the Mexican president reversed.

According to Rubio, of Cuban origin, López Obrador allegedly handed over various sections of the country to drug cartels.

In addition, he pointed to the head of the Federal Executive for being “an apologist for tyranny in Cuba, for a murderous dictator in Nicaragua and for a drug trafficker in Venezuela.”

López Obrador also questioned Republican Senator Ted Cruz —who has criticized him on several occasions for the violence in Mexico— for his opposition to inviting Cuba to the Summit of the Americas for Human Rights violations, but in practice, he supported the that the United States hand over $40 billion to Ukraine, half of which was earmarked for military assistance.

The president criticized the Republican’s double talk since he accused him of having received money and support from the National Rifle Association (NRA).

López Obrador also questioned Democratic Senator Robert Bob Menéndez, of Cuban origin, for opposing inviting Cuba to the Summit of the Americas and exerting pressure against the president of the United States, Joe Biden.







Comments

comments