American Senator Marco Rubio accuses AMLO of handing over Mexico to drug cartels

The senator of the Republican party for the state of Florida pointed to AMLO as a defender of the ‘tyranny in Cuba’.
Mario Rubio, a member of the Republican party, welcomed the Mexican president’s absence from the Summit of the Americas.
Cuban-born legislator Marco Rubio lashed out at the president and accused him of handing over some regions of the country to drug cartels.
“I am glad to see that the Mexican president, who has handed over sections of his country to drug cartels and is an apologist for tyranny in Cuba, a murderous dictator in Nicaragua, and a drug trafficker in Venezuela, will not be in the US this week,” the Florida state senator wrote on Twitter.
