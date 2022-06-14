American citizen accused of child pornography gets arrested in Merida

John Pyle, 65, was arrested on June 11 in the Mexican city of Mérida, Yucatán, and deported over the weekend to Miami, Florida, where he awaits transfer to Sarasota, Florida, where he was detained in 2016 under charges of child pornography.

John Pyle, 65 of Sarasota, was charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography in 2016.

The Sarasota Police Department began their investigation into Pyle in 2016 after three separate cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the uploading of seven images identified as child pornography.

When detectives later searched his apartment on Sarasota’s South Osprey Avenue, they seized a computer and cellphone and found two bondage images, 15 images of sexual conduct, and 31 images of child pornography with no sexual conduct.

The U.S. Marshals Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force Tampa Field Office learned that Pyle was hiding out in Merida, Mexico, a small town just outside of Cancun, the Sarasota police said in a news release on Monday morning.

Pyle had no legal status to stay in Mexico, agents confirmed while working with the U.S. Marshals Mexican Foreign Field Office and Mexican Immigration authorities.

At 2:42 p.m. Saturday, Mexican law enforcement officers arrested Pyle and he was deported.

When Pyle arrived in Miami, agents arrested him and he was booked into Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Center on Saturday night. He’s awaiting extradition back to Sarasota, Florida, USA.

