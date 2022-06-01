Amber Alert activated for Mateo Saíd Marín López

Mateo Said Marín López, only 4 years old, is reported missing since April 26th, so the Yucatan State Attorney General’s Office activated the Amber Alert days ago.

The boy, of Mexican nationality, was seen for the last time on April 26 in the company of his grandmother María Cirila Juárez Sánchez in the municipality of Tecoh, and since that day his whereabouts have been unknown.

As particular signs, he has a scar on his left cheek, he has straight, short, light brown hair; his eyes are light brown; he measures approximately 1.10 meters and weighs about 20 kilos.

If you know where to find Mateo or have information that can help find him, do not hesitate to contact the following telephone numbers:

800 00 26 237, 9999 303288 direct and 9999 303250 with extension 41164.

