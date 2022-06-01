Amber Alert activated for Mateo Saíd Marín López

Mateo Said Marín López, only 4 years old, is reported missing since April 26th, so the Yucatan State Attorney General’s Office activated the Amber Alert days ago.
The boy, of Mexican nationality, was seen for the last time on April 26 in the company of his grandmother María Cirila Juárez Sánchez in the municipality of Tecoh, and since that day his whereabouts have been unknown.
As particular signs, he has a scar on his left cheek, he has straight, short, light brown hair; his eyes are light brown; he measures approximately 1.10 meters and weighs about 20 kilos.
If you know where to find Mateo or have information that can help find him, do not hesitate to contact the following telephone numbers:
800 00 26 237, 9999 303288 direct and 9999 303250 with extension 41164.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Jeff Goldblum and Colin Trevorrow went for some ‘taquitous’ before leaving Mexico
A cast from the past that.
-
Foreigner tries to prevent a blind man from singing in the streets of downtown Merida
On Friday, May 27th, in downtown.
-
Storm leaves 465,000 users without electricity in the Yucatan Peninsula last weekend
The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) confirmed.
-
Man will spend 20 years in prison for abusing a young woman with Down Syndrome in Merida
In an abbreviated procedure, José “N”.
-
Arrival of foreign companies in Yucatan grows
The constant promotion of Yucatan at.
-
Yucatan stands out with an imposing presence in the last edition of the Tianguis Turístico in Acapulco
During the recent edition of the.
-
The first tropical cyclone of the season is now entering the Yucatan Peninsula
The extensive area of rain and.
-
Kanasín police arrested two subjects in possession of 14 kilos of Marijuana
Agents of the Kanasín Municipal Police.
-
Woman commits suicide in the Real Montejo subdivision
A 44-year-old woman named TANIA S.R..
-
The impressive Maya Balloon Festival in Tahmek will be free-admission
Days after the traditional patron fair.
Leave a Comment