Amber Alert activated for Kanasin missing teen

Yamile Irani Uicab Tenreiro, 16, has been missing for five days. She was last seen in the center of Kanasín on June 23, and to date, there is no news of her whereabouts.

Her relatives filed a complaint in the case, and for this reason, the authorities activated the Amber Alert that seeks the collaboration of citizens to try to locate the missing teenager.

Yamile Irani has straight long brown hair. Her eyes are brown and she is approximately 1.55 meters tall and weighs about 50 kilos.

The last time she was seen she was wearing black denim pants, and white tennis shoes with the legend “Fila”. There is no precise information about the blouse she was wearing that day.

She has a chickenpox scar on her nose, as well as a mole on the right side of her forehead.

She was seen for the last time on June 23 in the center of Kanasín, and her family fears for her integrity since she may be the victim of a crime.

If you have seen her or know how to locate her, you can contact the numbers 800-00-26-237, 9999-30-32-88 (direct), or 9999-30-32-50 with extension 41164.

