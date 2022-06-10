Amber Alert activated for 12-year-old girl reported missing in Tizimín, Yucatan

12 years-old Joseline Aimé Rosado Aguilar, has been reported missing for two days, she left her home in the San José Nabalam neighborhood, in Tizimín, and until now nothing is known of her whereabouts.

Her relatives filed the corresponding complaint and for this reason, the authorities activated the Amber Alert to ask for the support of the population to locate the minor.

Joseline Aimé is 1.50 meters tall, weighs approximately 45 kilos, has straight, short brown hair, and has three moles on her right cheek.

The last time she was seen she was wearing a knee-length black skirt, red and black checkered long-sleeved blouse, white tennis shoes, and a black bulge.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact immediately the numbers 800-00-26-237, 9999-30-32-88 (direct), and 9999-30-32-50 with extension 41164.

