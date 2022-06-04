A teenage girl disappears in the Montecristo neighborhood, north of Mérida

Relatives of Yésica Beltrán Álvarez ask for help to locate her; the teenager was last seen on May 28.

Given the disappearance of Yésica Beltrán Álvarez, 15 years old, her relatives filed the corresponding complaint that led to an Amber Alert to try to find her whereabouts.

According to the report of the authorities, the girl was seen for the last time on May 28 in the Residencial Montecristo neighborhood, in northern Mérida, but so far there is no news of her, so her family asked for support from the general public.

Yésica has long, straight, dark hair, brown eyes, she is approximately 1.54 meters tall and of medium complexion.

The last time she was seen she was wearing a gray peasant-style dress with a red flower print, a white pearl blouse, and wore sandals.

The relatives fear for the integrity of the teenager since she may be the victim of a crime, for which the Amber Alert was activated in her case.

If you have information that allows you to find the whereabouts of this young woman, please contact the telephone numbers 800 00 26 237, or 9999-30-32-88, which is direct, or 9999-30-32-50, with extension 41164.

